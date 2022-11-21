Sophomore forward Adrianna Smith capped a career-high game with two free throws in the final 1:25 as the University of Maine women’s basketball team earned a hard-fought 61-59 win over Northeastern University on Monday night.

Smith finished with 20 points as her Black Bears evened their record at 2-2.

Northeastern is now 2-3.

Smith also grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds for the Black Bears, who were without reigning America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year Anne Simon (ankle). Senior guard Anna Kahelin was lost for the season with a knee injury in the opener.

Skowhegan freshman Jaycie Christopher and Caroline Bornemann had nine points apiece and Windham freshman Sarah Talon had eight points.

Bornemann also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Talon had three assists and two blocked shots.

Paula Gallego netted five points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Former Portland High School star Gemima Motema had 20 points to pace Northeastern. She also had six rebounds and six steals. Derin Erdogan had 15 points and five steals and Dejia Bristol added 10 points.

Smith’s free throws produced the final score as neither team scored down the stretch.

There was little to choose between the two teams in the first half as UMaine took a 28-26 lead into the intermission.

UMaine’s 19-14 lead was the largest the half for either team.

Northeastern held a 12-8 lead before UMaine rattled off an 11-2 spurt.

Bornemann’s nine points, three rebounds and two steals paced the Black Bears. Gallego had five points and three rebounds and Smith produced four points, four rebounds and two assists.

UMaine shot 54.5 percent from the floor (12-for-22), including a 4-for-9 showing behind the 3-point arc.

UMaine outrebounded the taller Huskies 15-10 but turned the ball over 15 times.

Bristol and Braxton had six points apiece for Northeastern while Erdogan, Kiefer and Kiefer had four apiece. Braxton had a team-high three rebounds and also dished out two assists. Erdogan had three steals and two assists.

Northeastern shot 42.3 percent from the floor (11-for-26) and had 10 turnovers. The Huskies connected on two of their six 3-point attempts.