LEWISTON — All young men who wish to set aside time to go deeper into their relationships with God are encouraged to gather at the High School Advent Day of Recollection at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, located on 122 Ash Street in Lewiston, on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude with Mass at 4 p.m.

A Day of Recollection is an opportunity to withdraw for a few hours from the noise of life to spend quality time in conversation with God guided by meditation, spiritual reading, and an examination of conscience. The gathering will include fraternity with other discerners and talks from diocesan priests and seminarians about their vocation stories and experiences.

To register or if you have any questions, feel free to contact Fr. Greg Dube, director of the Office of Vocations and Seminarians for the Diocese of Portland, via email at greg.dube@portlanddiocese.org.

For more information about discerning a vocation, visit the Vocations section on the new Diocese of Portland website at www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations. The section features a variety of helpful resources including information about the life of a priest in Maine, the path to the priesthood, the history of the presbyterate in Maine, vocation stories, answers to frequently asked questions, and much more.