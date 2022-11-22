A recount of the Maine Senate district representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham has confirmed that Republican Eric Brakey is the winner.

Brakey led Democrat Bettyann Sheats after the initial count and the hand recount of ballots in Augusta on Monday gave him 49.7 percent of the vote, compared with 48.9 percent for Sheats — a difference of 146 votes.

Monday’s recount was the first of three affecting legislative races.

The recounts for a House seat representing part of Auburn and another representing part of Windham will take place Tuesday.

Officials with the secretary of state are overseeing the recounts, while representatives for the campaigns also are observing the process.

Election officials are livestreaming the process, which is open to the public.

None of the recounts will affect the balance of power in the Legislature, where Democrats were able to retain their majorities in the House and Senate.

