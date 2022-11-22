Camden National Wealth Management announced that it is expanding its Portland office with two senior wealth advisors: Rachael L. Billings and Andrew B. Livingston. Both provide comprehensive wealth management, including managing portfolios and providing strategic planning and advice for clients.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our talented team in order to meet the needs of our growing client base,” said Jennifer Mirabile, executive vice president, managing director of Camden National Wealth Management. “Rachael and Andrew both bring invaluable experience and share in our team’s commitment to providing exceptional service and quality advice-based planning.”

Rachael L. Billings, CTFA brings more than a decade of experience in Wealth Management. She joins Camden National Wealth Management from Bangor Savings Bank, where she most recently served as a wealth relationship manager. Billings works closely with individuals, families and businesses to identify goals and develop a personalized financial plan to achieve their objectives. She guides clients through the estate planning process, and uses extensive knowledge of trusts to manage complex trust relationships.

Billings is a graduate of the University of Maine where she earned a bachelor of arts in international affairs/political science, and is a member of the Maine Estate Planning Council. She currently resides in North Yarmouth with her family.

With a decade of experience in Wealth Management, Andrew B. Livingston, CFA, CAIA, CFP® delivers investment portfolio solutions to his clients using an integrated approach to wealth planning. Working with individuals, families, and foundations, he implements customized investment strategies unique to each client, based on their goals and risk tolerance. At Camden National Wealth Management, Livingston is a member of the Investment Committee where he serves to analyze and develop investment strategy. He is also a member of the Stock Committee where he provides research on the equity market and security valuation. Prior to joining Camden National Wealth Management, Livingston was a portfolio manager at Key Private Bank.

Livingston is a graduate of Bates College, where he earned a bachelor of arts in economics. Active in his local community, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Alfond Youth and Community Center and is chair of the Investment Committee. He also sits on the State of Maine Treasurer’s Trust Fund Advisory Committee and is treasurer of the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Offensive and Defensive Lineman Awards.