FALMOUTH — OceanView at Falmouth is pleased to announce the recent hire of Jamie Taylor as program manager for its Legacy Memory Care Community.

In this position, Taylor will oversee the daily programming and wellness for residents of Legacy Memory Care, a secure community of 29 private apartments for individuals with memory loss and dementia.

Prior to joining OceanView, Taylor worked as director of life enrichment and pastoral care at Mount Saint Joseph in Waterville, the state’s third largest nursing home care facility, where she helped to provide care for 147 residents in independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and geriatric mental health care units. Prior to that, she spent 18 years working as a team leader of a youth development program in Florida.

“I am looking forward to providing creative opportunities to enrich the lives of each of our elders through quality recreation, leisure, social, educational, and spiritual activities, implemented with the highest standards of nursing care,” Taylor says. “It is an honor to serve our elders who served our communities. They have so much to share with us. ”

Taylor graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation. She earned her master’s degree in sports and recreation management in 2012 from Florida International University in Miami.

Legacy Memory Care is designed to provide personal engagement, comfortable, secure surroundings, and thoughtful care management for residents in all stages of cognitive impairment and their families. The Legacy community is uniquely designed to provide implicit cues to areas of activity through the thoughtful use of architecture and color. Amenities include a garden with walking path, living room, media room, library, classroom, and salon. Legacy Memory Care is staffed with a team of compassionate caregivers who are trained to provide 24-hour assistance, as well as therapeutic programming to enrich the quality of life for residents.

OceanView at Falmouth is a well-established, active, maintenance-free retirement community located on a beautifully wooded and landscaped 80-acre campus, just minutes from downtown Portland. Offering a wide variety of independent cottages and apartments, OceanView also offers the peace of mind of a care continuum, including Falmouth House and Legacy Memory Care. Locally owned and managed since 1986, OceanView is an open and welcoming community that celebrates diversity, energy efficiency and sustainable living while promoting a vital, stress-free lifestyle. For more information, visit https://oceanviewrc.com/.