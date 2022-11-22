Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Congress is revving up to pass the Eagle Act shortly after Thanksgiving in the lame duck session. This bill removes the per-country cap on employment visas and I think could massively expand legal immigration for H-1B temporary tech workers, providing them and their families a path to citizenship, thereby giving away hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs permanently.

Congress created the H-1B visa for a small number of highly specialized non-immigrant temporary workers in 1990 with the expectation that Americans would eventually fill any shortage of high-skilled workers. But I believe the program has metastasized into a massive giveaway of our best paid jobs. And the clamor from tech lobbies is endless.

Why do tech employers seem to prefer foreign workers? Because they’re often cheaper, suppressing tech wages, and they can’t move to a new employer if they’re badly used. And they’re often more willing to put up with abuse because they are desperately trying to find a way to stay. From the employer’s point of view, what’s not to like?

Considering the numerical impact of this bill, it should be discussed openly with the American people, not rushed through a lame duck session. Shame on Congress. Tell Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree, no to the Eagle Act in the lame duck session. We want a fair debate!

Jonette Christian

Mainers for Sensible Immigration Policy

Holden