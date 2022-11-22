Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

For the first time in U.S. history, a losing candidate for president has not conceded. To concede is to admit you lost. Since our Constitution was ratified in 1788, every losing presidential candidate has conceded until 2020.

Why does it matter?

It matters because the peaceful transfer of power defines a democratic government. To refuse to concede is not peaceful.

It matters because after multiple recounting of votes in many pivotal states, after a clear counting of the Electoral College votes by Congress presided over by the President of the Senate, after more than 60 court cases in multiple courts ruling that no widespread misconduct in voting has occurred, candidates losing elections in a democracy concede.

It matters because in the next election, there will surely be another candidate who will not concede. And then another, and another.

If we want to have a say in who leads us, if we want the peaceful transfer of power, we will speak up and require candidates to concede upon losing, or lose their privilege to participate in our democracy.

If we are quiet, we will allow those who do not concede to create chaos and ultimately get their way.

It matters.

Carole Beal

Blue Hill