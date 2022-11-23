Celebrate the hope, joy, and spirituality of the Advent season at Festivals of Lessons and Carols set to be presented at multiple locations in Maine in the coming weeks.

The Festival of Lessons and Carols is an Advent tradition that dates back to the late 19th century. It is a blend of Scripture, prayers, and Christmas carols carefully chosen to tie into the themes of this sacred season. It is one of the rare times carols such as “Silent Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” are sung in church prior to Christmas Eve. The story of salvation will be told through nine Scripture readings or “lessons,” which begin with the fall of man in the Garden of Eden and continue through the birth of Christ. The Festival of Lessons and Carols is a prayerful and joyous way to prepare for the celebration of Christmas.

Festivals are free and scheduled for (by date):

Scarborough

Monday, December 5, 6 p.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road

Yarmouth

Sunday, December 11, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main Street

Falmouth

Friday, December 16, 10:30 a.m. (for children)

Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road

Jay

Friday, December 16, 6 p.m.

St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street

Lewiston

Sunday, December 18, 6:30 p.m.

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 122 Ash Street

A special Advent section has been created on the new Diocese of Portland website and will be updated with new material before and during Advent. It includes event listings; Mass times; a variety of prayers, blessings, and reflections; Echoing God’s Word; Lectio Divina; “The Light is On” listings; and much more. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.