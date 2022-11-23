BANGOR — The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, recently donated a total of $10,000 to Bangor Region YMCA as part of the foundation’s commitment to giving back to the community.

The Bangor Region YMCA is a non-profit organization serving more than 23 towns and 10 school districts in the Bangor region, supporting families and children from ages 6 months old to seniors nearing 100 by providing programs and services focused on physical, emotional, and social wellness. The funds from the TD Charitable Foundation will go towards Mental Health Resources and Prevention Activities for At-Risk Teens program at the Bangor Region YMCA’s Teen Center.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous gift from the TD Charitable Foundation for our Teen Center,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO of the Bangor Region YMCA. “Our Teen Center is a free, no-barrier, safe space where all are welcome and it’s critically important for us to be able to continue to serve and support teens in our community who are especially vulnerable to mental health issues and substance misuse. We know that the pandemic had a significant impact on our teens and depression and mental health issues have risen. The TD Charitable Foundation recognized the importance of this crisis and knows that our Y’s Teen Program can have such a positive impact. We are grateful for their support.”

A staunch commitment to active involvement in the local community is a vital element of the TD Bank philosophy. TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, and the TD Charitable Foundation provide support to community organizations, including those dedicated to affordable housing, financial literacy and education, and environmental initiatives – many of which focus on improving the welfare of children and families.

This contribution supports TD’s longstanding commitment to community enrichment through TD’s corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment. The TD Ready Commitment actively promotes inclusivity, economic vitality, environmental wellbeing and health, enabling people of all backgrounds to succeed in a rapidly changing world. As part of the TD Ready Commitment, TD targets US $775 million in total by 2030 towards community giving in four critical areas: Financial Security, a more Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through this platform, TD aspires to create a more inclusive tomorrow — helping people of all backgrounds feel more confident, not just about their finances, but about their ability to achieve their goals. Visit https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the ready-commitment/ for more information.



The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest commercial banking organizations in the United States. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $292 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready commitment/funding-opportunities/.