Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below 100 for the first time since April.

There are now 98 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 105 the day before and down from 129 last Wednesday.

Of those, 14 people are in critical care and three are on ventilators, state data show.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose steadily over the summer and the early fall before peaking at 234 on Oct. 18. In the past month, hospitalizations have fallen 58 percent. While COVID hospitalizations remain higher than the summers of 2020 and 2021, they are well below the pandemic high of 436 set in January.