The latest tech gadgets always make for a great gift, even for the impossible-to-shop-for loved one. However, due to inflation concerns, customers are adjusting their holiday spending and shopping habits, with many saying that while they may spend the same as last year, they will buy fewer gifts1. So how can budget conscious shoppers find the newest tech gifts at the right price point?

From wearable devices for the whole family (including pets!) to protective phone cases, kids’ headphones and more, — there’s something at UScellular for everyone on your list. Plus, UScellular is offering $100 towards accessories for anyone who buys a new smartphone on select unlimited plans along with interest-free financing, making it easier to get everyone what they want this year.

Whether you’re looking to stick to a budget or go all in on the season’s biggest splurge, here are UScellular’s top gift ideas.

Under $25

• JBL Junior Kids Headphones are designed for kids with custom designed ear cushions and headband and sound designed to never exceed 85dB, making them safe for even the youngest music fans.

• Pets are family too! The Pelican AirTag Dog Collar Case stylishly holds your dog’s AirTag in place and the Nite Ize Spotlit LED collar light shines brightly around their neck to ensure you always know where your pet is.

Under $100

• You can help protect your loved one’s investment with a rugged Otterbox Defender case or a fashionable case from Rifle Paper Co.

• Ensure all their devices stay charged with the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Trio that can charge a phone, earbuds and watch all at once.

$130 – $250

• The Mophie Powerstation AC Power Bank is a large capacity portable battery with AC output, USB-A ports and a floodlight and can charge your wireless devices, small appliances and even jumpstart your car.

• You can’t go wrong with the latest speakers or wireless earbuds, and the JBL Flip 6 Waterproof speaker, Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 provide high-quality sound and Bluetooth connectivity.

For the person who has everything

• The JBL PartyBox On the Go is an all-in-one machine that has booming sound, a microphone, a synched light show, plug and play instrument inputs and splashproof protection, ensuring that wherever this device goes, a party will follow.

Wearables

• With the ability to stay connected from their wrist, track activity and fitness goals and monitor overall health, the latest connected watches from Apple, Samsung and Google make great gifts for the most important people in your life.

