City Councilor Kate Lewis was nominated Tuesday to become the next mayor of South Portland.

Lewis will be formally elected and sworn in next month.

As the next mayor, Lewis said her biggest focus is the housing crisis in Maine.

“There’s a housing crunch throughout the country, definitely in the state of Maine and in the region here in South Portland, so we’re gonna need to focus on that. We’re gonna need to focus on keeping people in their homes and finding homes for people who don’t have them right now who are in this city,” Lewis said.

As Lewis is preparing for her duties, the city’s current mayor, Deqa Dhalac, is getting ready to become one of the first Somali-Americans to join the Legislature.