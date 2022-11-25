Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with a chance of rain across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 134 more coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,722 as of Thursday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Orono junior is about to run in one of the biggest races of her life so far, the Champs Northeast Regional, in New York City on Saturday.

James Bodge has not had a consistent place to sleep since last winter, but on Thanksgiving, he sat at a table near the front door of the Mansion Church.

The resourcefulness of Geno and Laura Seiders shows how rural people often have to adapt quickly to changes affecting their financial stability.

Despite the Maine housing market continuing to cool in October. there still were big wins for some sellers.

The recordings Matt Shipman made reveal the voices and music of players now mostly dead and gone.

“I am very grateful for the life of my beautiful buck. I will cherish every meal he provides, and he will have a permanent place of honor in my home.”

Researchers seek lost Indigenous boarding school graves

Susan Collins and Angus King optimistic that elector reform bill will pass

Portland officials recommend zoning changes for Roux Institute

City Councilor Kate Lewis nominated as South Portland’s next mayor