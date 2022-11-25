Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

For more than four months we had been inundated with annoying political ads full of half truths and lies, so now that the elections are nearly over, let’s take a second to reflect.

It seemed every Republican ad was aimed directly at crime, inflation and immigration, criticizing the Biden administration for everything but the weather. So now that Republicans will once again control the House, what is they’re first order of business? Investigating Hunter Biden.

What about crime, inflation and immigration? The answer: They apparently have no

solutions, only criticism! So once again, it’s diversion, when they have no solutions.

When will people on the right realize that there is no Republican Party anymore, and like it or not, Democrats are the only party protecting our democracy, our Constitution. In my opinion, Democrats give and Republicans take away. Sadly, it seems a vote for anyone on the right today, is a vote for autocracy, and they show no desire to change.

Doug Davis

Windham