The recent column in the Bangor Daily News by Adam Frank was fascinating for two reasons. First, it described how science works to investigate by asking and answering questions without preconceived assumptions about what is being studied.

And second, his description of this process could be a basic tool of education beginning in kindergarten. Teaching people by asking and answering questions about nature, buildings, stories, water and sea mist is currently part of some educators’ process. However, it doesn’t go far enough to pose questions about what is true and what is not, what is fair or prejudicial, what is part of a value system, why or why not?

How do we know what to believe about how trees die or whether our leaders are giving accurate information? Are our newspaper, teacher, family members and town officials being honest about their statements? Is what we see or read real? Or has it been edited or photoshopped to be something different?

At an early age a child could begin to understand facts about the environment, differences of truth, safety, kindness, cruelty, acceptance and compassion, and come to conclusions based on the scientific process of posing and asking questions and how and where to find answers.

Thank you to Frank for showcasing how science works and how it can be expanded into all areas of life.

Marianne Sacknoff

Stockton Springs