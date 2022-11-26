Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I always wonder why the University of Maine in Orono doesn’t “lead the way” for solar power and pollinator habitat. Many of its rooftops are flat and sun covered. Even the new engineering building lacks solar panels. The grounds are grass covered where they could be meadows of habitat for our diminishing insects, mosquito-eating dragonflies and others.

Think of the influence on the students! The University of Maine should lead us toward a healthier climate and environment for all. Oh, I forgot to mention the expected savings for taxpayers.

Nancy Larson

Orono