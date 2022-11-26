Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A recent Bangor Daily News story pointed out that Maine GOP leaders are working to understand what happened in the Nov. 8 elections. It seems that they just don’t understand that the majority of Americans don’t agree with Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.”

I think the people that support Donald Trump are the same people that refuse to listen to the Jan. 6 committee hearings and consider COVID-19 just another hoax and refuse to get the vaccines to protect themselves and their families and friends. The majority of Americans voted intelligently and will likely continue to do so.

Paul Smith

Lincoln