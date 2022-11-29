Verrill is pleased to welcome six new associates to the firm’s Boston and Portland offices, Maye Emlein, Brody Haverly-Johndro, Victoria Larson, Chris Petronio, Abby Plummer, and Alex Read.

Emlein will be completing a rotation for the remainder of 2022 in the firm’s Portland office. Emlein was a summer associate with Verrill in 2020. Prior to joining Verrill, she completed a clerkship with the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine. Emlein earned a master of public health from the Boston University School of Public Health. While pursuing her master’s, she worked at the Boston University Center for Global Health and Development as a graduate research assistant for Operations Research among key populations in Ghana. In addition, she assisted in the Maternity Homes Access in Zambia Project at the Zambia Center for Applied Health Research and Development in Lusaka, Zambia. She earned her bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in anthropology from Wheaton College, and her law degree, summa cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law.

Haverly-Johndro joins the Energy, Telecommunications, and Natural Resources Group in the firm’s Portland office. Prior to joining Verrill, Haverly-Johndro served as a law clerk for a Portland-area law firm within the Energy & Government Relations practice groups, and served as a law clerk in the Office of General Counsel at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Haverly-Johndro has experience in state government, having interned in the Office of the Maine Attorney General and the Office of Gov. Janet T. Mills. He earned his bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in political science with a minor in leadership studies from the University of Maine, and his law degree from the University of Maine School of Law.

Larson joins the Health Care & Life Sciences Group in the firm’s Boston office. Larson was a Summer Associate with Verrill in 2021. Prior to joining Verrill, Victoria worked with the Center for Children’s Advocacy as a legal intern under the Medical-Legal Partnership Project. Larson has also worked as a research health science specialist under the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, VA Medical Center in Providence, Rhode Island. She earned her bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Trinity College and her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

Petronio joins the Private Clients & Fiduciary Services Group in the firm’s Boston office. Petronio was a legal intern with Verrill during 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he also interned in 2021 with the Trusts & Estates Department at Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster, which combined with Verrill earlier this year, contributing to and gaining experience in all aspects of estate planning including drafting documents, assisting in trust administration, trustee changes, asset management and researching. He earned his bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in politics, philosophy, economics, and law, with a double major in English from the University of Richmond, and his law degree from the Northeastern University School of Law.

Plummer joins the Business Law Group in the firm’s Portland office. Plummer was a summer associate with Verrill in 2021 and previously worked with the Boston Public Schools Office of Equity focusing on the district’s diversity, inclusion, and Title IX policies. While in law school, she interned with Justice Mary Thomas Sullivan of the Massachusetts Appeals Court and with a labor-side employment firm. Plummer earned a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in political science and international affairs with a minor in history, and her law degree from the Northeastern University School of Law.

Read joins the Litigation & Trial Group in the firm’s Boston office. Prior to joining the firm and before law school, Read served in the United States Marine Corps as a logistics officer. During law school, he worked as a legal intern for the United States Attorney’s Office in Maine and as a judicial extern for both Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III at the United States District Court for the District of Maine and for Judge Kermit V. Lipez for the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Read earned his bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in Germanic Studies from University of Chicago, and his law degree from the University of Maine School of Law.

