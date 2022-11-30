BANGOR — Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center expanded visitation in a number of areas so patients and families could enjoy additional time together.

The visitation expansion, in effect until further notice, includes:

Adult inpatients: Two visitors per patient are permitted at the bedside between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Emergency department: All visitors are asked to wait outside the Medical Center until the patient has been assigned a room in the main ED, at which time, they may have one visitor. As space allows, one visitor may be permitted in the waiting room.

End of life: Two visitors at a time are permitted 24 hours a day. As space allows, up to four visitors may be permitted for specific periods of time.

Labor and delivery: During delivery, two people over the age of 18 are permitted at the bedside; this includes the support person. After delivery, siblings under the age of 18 may be permitted with approval.

Neonatal intensive care unit: Two parents/guardians per patient are permitted 24 hours a day. One additional visitor may be at the bedside from noon to 6 p.m. Siblings under the age of 18 may be permitted with approval.

Pediatric inpatients: Two parents/guardians per patient are permitted 24 hours a day at the bedside. One additional visitor may be at the bedside from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Siblings under the age of 18 may be permitted with approval.

Surgery/procedure: One support person is permitted in the service area while waiting for the patient.

“We recognize the important role loved ones play in the healing process. Our patients asked for more time with their loved ones at the bedside, and we are pleased to give this gift to our community beginning this holiday season. As the weather turns colder, we are delighted to welcome up to two additional visitors to keep warm by the fireplace in our lobby or in our Maine Café as space allows while waiting to see their loved ones,” says Sarah E. D. Joy, SHRM-SCP, director, Patient Experience.

All visitors to the State Street entrance are expected to check in and out with front desk staff at the Main Entrance and adhere to safety and screening requirements. Visitors must be in good health, free from COVID-19 symptoms, and remain masked at all times, which means they may not eat or drink in the patient’s room.

Some age restrictions continue to be in place. Visitors under the age of 18 may be permitted when visiting a parent or sibling. Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian. Visitors under the age of 10 require approval from nursing leaders.

Alternative accommodations for visitation may be approved when medically necessary, a patient is unable to advocate for themselves, is a minor child, or requires a legal guardian.

The Medical Center continues to monitor the spread of infectious disease in the community and may continue to adjust visitation to ensure everyone’s safety.

To review detailed visitation changes, please see northernlighthealth.org/EMMCvisitors.