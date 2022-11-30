Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices reopened to walk-in customers Wednesday after a threat on Tuesday closed branches around the state to all but those who had made appointments.

The threat potentially came from an aggrieved customer, according to Emily Cook, a spokesperson for the Maine secretary of state’s office. The office has not released further details, but the bureau’s enforcement division and police are investigating it, Cook said.

“The threat was specific enough that we felt it best to close the branches to walk-in customers today,” she said late Tuesday.

The bureau recently began allowing Mainers to schedule appointments at their local branches in an effort to alleviate long wait times. Many of the agency’s services can be accessed online, but those seeking to obtain Real ID-compliant identification, required next year for domestic air travel, must appear in person.