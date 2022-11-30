A 23-year-old woman found dead in Portland earlier this month was the victim of a homicide.

Bethany Kelley, an unhoused woman from Portland, was found dead on Kennebec Street, near Chestnut Street, about 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

Kelley was last seen alive the evening before, Martin said Wednesday.

Investigators considered her death suspicious and a subsequent autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide. Martin did not disclose the cause of the death and declined to release additional details.

Anyone with information about Kelley’s death can contact the Portland Police Department of 207-874-8575.