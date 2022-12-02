BANGOR — The City of Bangor’s Community Connector is hosting a grand opening ceremony at the Bangor Area Transit Center, 25 Water Street, on Friday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will include a ribbon cutting with Council Chair Rick Fournier and guest speakers, including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the Ranking Member of the Senate Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, who was instrumental in securing federal funding for the project. Following the ceremony, the building will be available to tour.

The building will serve as the central bus hub for the transit system and is the first upgrade since Bangor’s bus depot was first built in 1989. The Bangor Area Transit Center will offer improved accessibility and facilities for riders to enjoy, as well as facilities for the Transit drivers.

Services are expected to remain at Broad Street Park until Wednesday, Dec. 14 as the contractors work to finish any outstanding items to ensure a completed facility for bus patrons.

The Community Connector is a public transit system that services Bangor, Brewer, Orono, Hampden, Old Town, Veazie, and the University of Maine.