FAIRFIELD — As you may know, every year at Christmas time we hold an event called Cops Care for Kids, where officers from the Fairfield Police Department deliver gifts to children that live in Fairfield. This program has been ongoing for nearly 20 years now and has placed thousands of gifts into the hands of kids. What started as a gesture by the late Detective Captain Kingston Paul to provide a little extra to disadvantaged kids has morphed into a program where we get to interact with families all over town in a positive light.

This year we’re changing things up a little. We’re inviting kids and their families to come and see us. On the 15th and 16th of December, we will be hosting families at the Fairfield Community Center on Water Street for a movie, hot cocoa, and presents. We have set up a website, www.fairfieldcopscare.com, where families can go and sign up for their preferred date and time to come and see us.

If families would prefer to see our smiling faces at their house, they can also request an at home delivery the week of Christmas. Either way we can’t wait to see everyone for this year’s Cops Care for Kids!