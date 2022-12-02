Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I would like to thank Central Community Elementary School for a great ceremony honoring veterans on Veterans Day. I am extremely grateful that my great grandchildren go to a school that truly honors our country and our flag.

Thank you to the school for showing children at a young age what Veterans Day truly means. I am beyond proud to have my great grandson join me during this ceremony. Thank you again to Central Community Elementary School for the great tribute for veterans like myself.

Steve Strout

Bradford