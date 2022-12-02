The Bangor Rotary Festival of Lights celebration has been postponed to Sunday evening due to a forecast predicting high winds on Saturday evening.

The parade, which has more than 65 floats registered to participate this year, will start on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m., according to the Rotary Club of Bangor.

Steady rain throughout the day will likely be accompanied by wind gusts reaching up to 40 miles per hour in the Bangor region on Saturday evening, according to forecasters at the Caribou office of the National Weather Service.

This year’s celebration will feature a specially-crafted float, made by Ellsworth artist Joe Rizzo, celebrating Maine’s history of fishing and boat making that will carry Santa in the parade.

The parade will also feature a prelude performed by the youth band of the Maine Academy of Modern Music, and carolers with the Bangor Youth Choir will perform after the tree lighting ceremony.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held on Sunday at West Market Square after the parade concludes, and will kick off the community lighting competition.