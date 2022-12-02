The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October.

The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.

Dmuchowsky had been last seen leaving his dorm room at the university campus on Oct. 24 and his SUV was found unoccupied and idling on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge later that day.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Maine Marine Patrol had been searching the Penobscot River daily since Dmuchowsky was missing, both by boat and later by airplane.

Dmuchowsky’s family put up a sign at the bridge between Verona and Prospect with pictures of him.

On Monday, his sister Zoe Dmuchowsky wrote a tribute to him on a fundraising page that had been used to help the family in its search efforts.



“We are deeply saddened to update that Chase’s body has been located,” she wrote. “Words cannot explain the pain Chase’s loved ones are experiencing. We appreciate everyone’s support and donations in the effort to find Chase.”