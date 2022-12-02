A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, ending a standoff that went on for more than 12 hours in Medway.

The East Millinocket Police Department first responded to the area of Medway Road and Horseshoe Road in Medway shortly before midnight on Friday morning, according to officials. When responders arrived at the scene, they saw a man leave a residence and fire several shots from a rifle before retreating back inside the residence.

Officers made several attempts to make contact with the man, before calling in assistance from the Maine State Police tactical team.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a 36-year-old man was taken into police custody, officials say. The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The Medway Road was closed for several hours between Grindstone and Pattagumpus roads on Friday due to the standoff, and schools in East Millinocket and Medway were closed for the day.

No injuries were reported, but an investigation into the circumstances of the standoff is ongoing.