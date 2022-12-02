PORTLAND, Maine — The shooting death of a 26-year-old Portland man has been ruled a homicide.

Portland police say they found 26-year-old Tyler Flexon of Portland suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street Tuesday night.

Flexon was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

Police do not think this was a random incident, although they believe there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.