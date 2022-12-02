Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Court opinions are often esoteric and difficult for non-lawyers to grasp. However, the recent Maine Supreme Judicial Court opinion concerning the lease of Maine Public Land to Central Maine Power for their power corridor is very clear.

The court states in their opinion that permanently removing forest and excavating for a 300-foot wide transmission corridor does not “substantially alter” the land. A permanent opening on the forest not only substantially alters the land, but also fragments wildlife habitat and leads to long-term changes in the environment. Shame on the court for, in my opinion, so obviously bending the law to suit the needs of a multinational corporation while it degrades Maine’s environment.

Peter Millard

Belfast