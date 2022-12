Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I enjoy reading the Ethan Strimling and Phil Harriman pieces. They do an excellent job demonstrating the differing views as presented by differing ideologies.

They do this without devolving into a bitter, angry fight. We need Republicans, Democrats and unenrolled for the great American democracy to work.

Jeanne Cameron

Merrill