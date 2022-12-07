Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In our present day, it is, sadly, no longer common to be slapped in the face by a particular news item. However, I believe that last Saturday we had such a moment, in the story about Donald Trump wanting to suspend the Constitution over “massive fraud.”

This was his response to Twitter releasing emails in regards to the Hunter Biden laptop issue during the 2020 election. It truly astounds me that more top coverage was not given to these outrageous, semi-seditious statements. How is it that a former president, who swore to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution,” can be legitimized by being considered a realistic candidate for president in 2024 after such comments?

Have we become so immune to his parade of outrageous bluster that we just tolerate such statements? Regardless of what one thinks of Joe and Hunter Biden, how can we give blessing and credence to a would-be presidential candidate who’s willing to terminate the Constitution to undo his previous campaign loss? The American political arena has fostered much extreme actions and ideas in recent years, but Trump’s comments of last Saturday are among the most disturbing and dangerous yet.

David Mahoney

Greenville