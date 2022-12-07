Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

With energy costs on the mind of so many of us, it’s disappointing that the new leadership in the Maine Republican Party apparently opposes renewable energy. It’s time for ideas that reflect the realities of life today. The Gulf of Maine is warming faster than over 95 percent of the world’s oceans and the rising temperature already impacts lobstering. If this information is available to everyday Mainers, it’s also available to the new leaders in the Maine GOP.

In my view, the Maine Republican Party’s shrugging indifference to the climate crisis and hostility to renewable energy does not serve our communities. Respectfully, their 20th Century energy policies aren’t up to the task as we turn the calendar to 2023.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland