THORNDIKE — Crafting fun with Santa & Mrs. Claus 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Thorndike town office. There will be free crafts, face painting, games, and fun for the kids. Photo opts with Santa & Mrs. Claus

There will be a bake sale and craft table going on. The silent auction items will still be available to bid on. The winners will be announced on this day, at 2:45 p.m.

A child’s shop for the Family Table, items will be $1-$5.

The community gift donation tree will also be available for items you might want to donate to make a child’s/teens Christmas morning a little brighter (these items will be dropped off at the school on Dec. 13).

For more, check out the Facebook page at Thorndike Parks & Rec. All proceeds from the bake sale, craft table and silent auctions items will go toward the playground fundraiser.