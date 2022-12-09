Maj. Stephanie Thompson is Corps Officer for the Salvation Army in Bangor.

The Salvation Army of Greater Bangor is committed to providing service and love to those in need this Christmas and beyond, especially during a time when 61 percent of Americans — roughly 157 million adults — live paycheck to paycheck and even more struggle with inflation that is up 8.3 percent since last year, with increases looming.

Additionally, The Salvation Army is not immune to rising costs. Expenses to shelter and feed the most vulnerable have increased due to inflation and supply chain issues. Utility costs in Maine have increased by 49 percent*, and we are expecting increased requests for service at a rate of at least 40 percent compared to last year in Bangor.

This season alone, The Salvation Army of Bangor has provided:

• five nights of shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness.

• $17,000 of rent and utility assistance.

• 3,500 meals.

The Salvation Army seeks to be a living example of the love and service people need. The officers, staff and volunteers supporting our programs often help clients break the cycles of poverty, domestic abuse, addiction, isolation and more. With the help of generous contributions through Santa’s Helper during the holidays, The Salvation Army can meet the immediate and long-term needs of hundreds of individuals and families.

So far this season you have donated $13,619 toward our goal of $50,000. There are several ways to donate to the Santa’s Helper Fund. Send your check directly to Bangor Office at PO BOX 1101 Bangor Maine 04401 or donate online.