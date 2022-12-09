Healthy Acadia wants to hear from you! Residents of Hancock and Washington counties are invited and encouraged to submit their stories about why they choose to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Stories can involve any aspect of why you choose to stay vaccinated, including what life has been like for you during the pandemic, what actions you take to protect your loved ones and your community from the disease, and more.

Individuals ages 5 and older who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and residing in Hancock or Washington County can share their story in writing (150 words or less) or through a 30-60 second video. Healthy Acadia will award a $25 stipend per submitted story, with a maximum of five stories per person.

To submit a video or narrative, or for more information, please contact our Vaccine Equity Team at nina.duggan@healthyacadia.org or call/text at 207-271-6023.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.