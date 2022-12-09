Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As community members, mental health providers, and scientists, we urge Rep. Jared Golden and his constituents to support the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance (EACH) Act. The notable harms of abortion restrictions have led many organizations, such as the American Psychological Association, to take a firm stance defending this constitutional right. The EACH Act will ensure abortion coverage for federal employees and defend private insurance coverage against federal interference.

Restricting access to reproductive healthcare harms mental health and communities. People denied abortion suffer from more anxiety, health problems, financial struggles, and risk of domestic violence. This risk comes on top of the mental health crisis we are already experiencing in the wake of the pandemic. Rates of suicide attempts and fatal overdoses are increasing across Maine in recent years, especially among young people. Further, the financial repercussions of abortion denial disproportionately affect rural families, creating unsafe living conditions and lasting health inequities for children. Our communities deserve support and care, not more trauma.

I’m writing this along with Jennifer Blossom, Jordan P. LaBouff and Rebecca Schwartz-Mette, and we passionately believe that the EACH Act is in the best interest for Maine’s residents and future. People should please consider letting Jared Golden know that they support this legislation to keep the federal government out of Mainers’ private medical decisions.

Patricia A. Goodhines

Orono