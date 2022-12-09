Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Senate Republicans quibble while we shiver.

Gov. Janet Mills proposed $450 ($900 for couples) with a maximum family income of $150,000 to help Mainers deal with crippling heating bills. Republicans wanted the upper limit to be $200,000 and the Democrats agreed so the bill could be passed quickly and the money get into the hands of those who desperately needed it.

The House forged bipartisan agreement and voted for the emergency bill but the Senate Republicans delayed the bill by calling for a “public hearing.”

But right now we are cold and winter is upon us so instead of a “public hearing” the Senate Republicans need to hear the public and vote “yes” to the emergency bill.

Sandra and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown