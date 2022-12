ST. GEORGE — The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George.

Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. Friday in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George.

Laporte was reported missing by her husband Wednesday afternoon.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will take place.