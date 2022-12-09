One of the Mainers who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was sentenced on Friday to 30 days in prison, according to CBS News.

Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct.

In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for leniency in sentencing, adding that he’s a father of five children, a husband and veteran, and that he let “group pressure” suck him in.

He also said about the insurrection: “I fell for it and joined them. I regret it every day.”

Police say Hendrix admitted to them that he went inside the Capitol building. He also admitted to knowing he was breaking the law when he went inside the Capitol building.

Footage shows Hendrix was inside the Capitol for approximately one minute and 23 seconds near the rotunda door.

Court paperwork shows photos from Hendrix’s phone of him in Washington D.C. dressed in distinctive items including a watch cap colored in an American flag pattern, ski sunglasses, a distinct t-shirt and protest sign.

Officials interviewed Hendrix on January 21, and Hendrix was wearing a watch cap and sunglasses that looked similar to the ones he wore on January 6.

According to CBS News, a judge mentioned her disappointment during sentencing that Hendrix “violated his oath” by being part of an insurrection, saying Hendrix should’ve “thought better of it” considering his service to the military.

Prosecutors were seeking 14 days in prison. However, CBS News reports a judge sentenced him to 30 days instead.