BELFAST — The Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast is running its fth annual exciting fundraising raffle from now until Dec. 31. The lucky winner will have their choice of prizes: A) international travelers will receive airfare, two nights hotel, and dinner for two anywhere in the world; continental U.S. travelers will receive transportation, two dinners for two, and four nights lodging; those wishing to stay in Maine can host a staycation at a camp on a lake for their friends, rent a tent and throw a catered party, or whatever they can imagine. The maximum prize value is $5,000. Past winners have been to Uruguay and Spain and are headed to Savannah, Georgia and Japan!

Tickets are available at the U.U. Church office, 37 Miller Street and 207-338-4482, Tuesday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Green Store, 71 Main Street and 207-338-4045, or from most members of the congregation.



Imagine your culinary dreams realized: dining at the French Laundry in California; Le Grand Vefour in France; Osteria Francescana in Italy; Faviken in Sweden; Gaggan in Thailand; or Patagonia Sur in Argentina. The possibilities are as endless as your imagination. For more go to uubelfast.com, email uubelfast@gmail.com, or call Anna Wood-Cox at 207-930-9399.