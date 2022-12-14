Attorney Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been invited to join the faculty at the Harvard Law School Trial Advocacy Workshop for the second year.

Held each January, the workshop is an intensive course in trial analysis, skills, and techniques, led by some of the nation’s top trial lawyers. The workshop includes simulated exercises on all aspects of in-court trial practice and an important feature of the workshop is the on-the-spot evaluation and critique by the experienced trial lawyers and judges who teach as volunteers during the workshop.

“It’s an honor to be invited back after such a meaningful experience working with the talented students at Harvard Law,” said Neumann. “I’m proud to have been selected again for this role to teach alongside such accomplished faculty.”

Neumann is a Partner at Murray Plumb & Murray and chair of the firm’s Criminal/White Collar Defense and Employment Practice Groups. She focuses on white-collar and other criminal defense, employment law, civil rights, and the collegiate disciplinary process, including Title IX investigations. Neumann is a member of the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices. She is a resident of Scarborough.