The Bangor Symphony Orchestra presents The Robinson Ballet in Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at the Collins Center for the Arts this weekend, with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Both matinees are sold-out, though tickets remain available for the 7 p.m. Saturday show.

A tradition for nearly 40 years, this annual collaboration was put on hold during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been experienced locally since 2019. Music Director Lucas Richman will conduct the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, while the Robinson Ballet performs choreography by Maureen Lynch, Keith Robinson, and Artistic Director Stevie McGary. The Bangor Area Youth Choirs will also be featured.

Ava Marquis stars as Clara in this year’s performances; she is a freshman at John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor and calls Glenburn home. Guest artists Alexa Goldberg and Murillo Barbosa will be featured in the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier. Goldberg trained in Columbus, Ohio and was a company member with the Georgia Ballet, where she is now on faculty. Barbosa was born in Brazil before moving to the U.S. at a young age. He has trained with the Georgia Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet and Oklahoma City Ballet, and most recently was a principal artist with the Golden State Ballet in San Diego.

The return of The Nutcracker is made possible thanks in part to the support of Quirk Subaru and the Subaru Share the Love Event. With every new Subaru purchased or leased through January 3rd at Quirk Subaru, a donation will be made to the Bangor Symphony Orchestra.

Box Office Details

Phone: (207) 581-1755

Web: bangorsymphony.orgPrices: $10 to $30 for youth; $20 to $40 for adults