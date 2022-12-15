Bangor police have renewed their plea for tips about a man who went missing from Dorothea Dix more than six months ago.

Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he walked away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient.

A police dog tracked him as far as the area around Eastern Maine Community College before losing the trail.

In August, his family offered a $500 reward for information reuniting them with Lacher. That reward was raised a month later to $2.500.

“Despite many calls of potential sightings from the public, none of those have

resulted in locating him,” Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a Bangor Police Department spokesperson, said Wednesday in renewing the agency’s plea for fresh tips.

Lacher is 5-foot-11 and weighs 265 pounds. He has long brown hair, a long beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray or green Carhartt pants and an orange knit hat. He has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, and his family has advised that no one should approach or pursue him if found but report his location to authorities.

While he was last seen and tracked in Bangor, his family has expanded their search for Lacher to the whole state. Lacher previously had gone missing in Somerset County in late 2021 and was found after about three days in Waterville.

Anyone who has information about Lacher’s whereabouts can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211. McAmbley advised those outside Bangor with tips to contact their local law enforcement agency.