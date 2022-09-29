The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500.

Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.

The reward for information on his whereabouts was raised from $500 to $2,500 on Thursday while family members continue to search for answers.

The family has also asked that people who are active in the Maine woods this fall keep an eye out for Lacher. Flyers with details about Lacher’s case have been distributed across tagging stations in Maine.

“We are mailing flyers to every tagging station in Maine, asking them to post a message aimed at hunters and guides as they enter the woods this season,” Tammy Lacher Scully, Lacher’s parent and legal guardian said on Thursday. “We believe he is either hiding and barely surviving, or someone is helping him. Either way, we think someone has seen him, but might not realize he’s missing or at-risk.”

Lacher is 5-foot-11 and weighs less than 200 pounds. He weighed less than 200 pounds while at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center, and Scully believes that it is likely he has lost more weight since he was last seen.

Lacher has long brown hair, a long beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray work shirt and gray work pants that he had been wearing when he was admitted to the psychiatric facility. While the photo provided by the Bangor Police Department shows Lacher wearing an orange hat, it was found in the woods near Dartmouth Street a few weeks ago.

He has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, and Scully advised that no one should approach or pursue him if found but report his location to authorities.

While he was last seen and tracked in Bangor, his family has expanded their search for Lacher to the whole state. Lacher had previously gone missing in Somerset County in late 2021 and was found after about three days in Waterville.

Anyone who has information about Lacher’s whereabouts can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.