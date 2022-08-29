The family of a missing Norridgewock man is offering a $500 reward for information leading to their reunion.

Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he walked away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient.

A police dog tracked him as far as the area around Eastern Maine Community College.

“We have patiently waited, trusting the system to locate our son, and the system has failed us,” his parent and legal guardian, Tammy Lacher Scully, said Monday. “My son has a life-threatening medical condition. He needs immediate medical care. And then we need to find him a place to live where he feels safe and can be as independent as possible.”

Scully said a $500 reward will be paid for information that leads to Lacher’s reunion with his family.

Lacher is 5-foot-11 and weighs 265 pounds. He has long brown hair, a long beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray or green Carhartt pants and an orange knit hat. He has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, and Scully advised that no one should approach or pursue him if found but report his location to authorities.

While he was last seen and tracked in Bangor, his family has expanded their search for Lacher to the whole state. Lacher previously had gone missing in Somerset County in late 2021 and was found after about three days in Waterville.

Anyone who has information about Lacher’s whereabouts can call the Bangor Police Department at 207-942-8211.