Growing political gulf could further drive ‘Two Maines’ apart in the Legislature
In a state where the urban-rural divide has proved a challenge to cohesion, an enhancing political diversion could widen that gap.
Sentencing Tuesday for Stockton Springs mom convicted of killing 3-year-old
Jessica Trefethen, 36, denies abusing her young son Maddox Williams. She faces between 25 years and life in prison.
Auditor blasts leaders of tiny Maine plantation for mishandling public money
One official issued a check to herself without board approval, and then shortly after payed her back taxes that were a similar amount.
More detox beds not the best use of Bangor’s $20 million public fund, says facility head
Wellspring’s detox program has served 439 people so far this year. Of those, 16 percent had detoxed at the center before.
The pandemic broke Maine’s Heal Point rankings, and they need to be fixed
If you’ve been checking the early season Heal Points, you’ve undoubtedly noticed they look a bit weird. The numbers are all over the place.
5 criminals who tainted Aroostook County history
New England’s only hanging, a mysterious bank robbery and trouble on a 1920s train could be movie plots but are part of Aroostook County’s sinister history.
Ways to stay warm in Maine’s snowy outdoors
With the right gear and a few tricks up your parka sleeve, you can stay warm and comfortable, even on the coldest days.
Harvard thumps turnover-prone UMaine women’s basketball
Arctic air on the way as New England storm recovery continues
6 easy snowshoe spots in Maine for beginners
Woman accused of stealing mail arrested driving stolen car
10 ways to enjoy Maine during a snowstorm
Plow truck catches fire in Orland
Mainers already venturing onto ‘hard water’ for early ice fishing despite risks
Blasting underway for new 45-room inn in downtown Bar Harbor
Caribou residents terrorized by rats ‘as big as guinea pigs’