Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout most of Maine. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.



This is what we’re talking about in Maine today.

In a state where the urban-rural divide has proved a challenge to cohesion, an enhancing political diversion could widen that gap.

Jessica Trefethen, 36, denies abusing her young son Maddox Williams. She faces between 25 years and life in prison.

One official issued a check to herself without board approval, and then shortly after payed her back taxes that were a similar amount.

Wellspring’s detox program has served 439 people so far this year. Of those, 16 percent had detoxed at the center before.

If you’ve been checking the early season Heal Points, you’ve undoubtedly noticed they look a bit weird. The numbers are all over the place.

New England’s only hanging, a mysterious bank robbery and trouble on a 1920s train could be movie plots but are part of Aroostook County’s sinister history.

With the right gear and a few tricks up your parka sleeve, you can stay warm and comfortable, even on the coldest days.

In other Maine news …

Harvard thumps turnover-prone UMaine women’s basketball

Arctic air on the way as New England storm recovery continues

6 easy snowshoe spots in Maine for beginners

Woman accused of stealing mail arrested driving stolen car

10 ways to enjoy Maine during a snowstorm

Plow truck catches fire in Orland

Mainers already venturing onto ‘hard water’ for early ice fishing despite risks

Blasting underway for new 45-room inn in downtown Bar Harbor

Caribou residents terrorized by rats ‘as big as guinea pigs’