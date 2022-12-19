FORT KENT, Maine — Last weekend’s storm dropped more than a foot of snow in much of Aroostook, while some areas of western Maine saw more than two feet.

Events from basketball games to holiday gatherings were postponed, and there were reports of multiple fender-benders and ditched vehicles posted to police social media pages.

Snow was still falling on Monday, but preliminary snowfall reports indicated Houlton took the prize with 15.5 inches, followed by Presque Isle and parts of Fort Fairfield with 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou.

Meteorologists and weather spotters reported 12 inches in Caribou and part of Fort Fairfield, around 11 1/2 inches in Ashland and Limestone, just over 10 inches in Connor and about 8 inches in both Frenchville and Madawaska.

A Presque Isle resident clears off a car on Academy Street after the weekend snow storm that lasted into Monday. Credit: Paul Bagnall / The Star-Herald

In other areas of the state, Franklin and Oxford counties were hardest hit, with Farmington and Milton clocking 27 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Other unofficial totals included: Solon, 19 inches; Dover-Foxcroft, 11; Lincoln, 13.7; Patten, 13; Belgrade, 11.5; Bangor, 9.7; Lewiston, 8.7; Brunswick, 7.5; Freeport, 4.5; and Portland, 4.2. Kennebunkport received the least of all at a tenth of an inch.

Residents from Presque Isle to Lincoln, Bangor and other areas experienced power outages. While most have been resolved, as of late Monday several spots around the Lincoln and Brownville areas still had outages reported, according to Versant Power’s live map.

Jimmy Weston of Houlton clears his driveway Sunday as the snow continued to fall in southern Aroostook County. Credit: Joseph Cyr / Houlton Pioneer Times

As of Monday evening, ​​4,541 Central Maine Power customers in Oxford County and 1,591 customers in Kennebec County were without power.

When the storm officially winds down late Monday, final snowfall totals will be available, NWS officials said.

Aroostook County can expect a bit of a reprieve midweek with dry air and temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year, according to weather service forecasters.

Another significant storm system is expected to affect the region on Friday, the forecast said.