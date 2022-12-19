GARDINER — The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night.

Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a crash in Castine.

On Sunday night, family and friends shared sentiments of Chase and his life and impact.

“Thank you everyone for coming out in remembrance of Chase. We are touched to see how far-reaching his impact was,” said Laura Fossett, Chase’s mother.

His funeral is set for 3 p.m. Monday at the Christ Church in Gardiner.

Maine State Police say around 2 a.m. on Dec. 10, a 2013 Range Rover with seven Maine Maritime Academy students crashed on Route 166, killing four students.

The vehicle reportedly went off the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, 22-year-old Luke Simpson, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron, both from Massachusetts.

The other three students in the vehicle all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They include the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of New York, 20-year-old Noelle Tavares of Massachusetts, and 20-year-old Dominick Gecoya of Massachusetts.