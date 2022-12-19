The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

The world’s first computer in 1946 weighed 27 tons, was roughly one meter deep, two meters tall and over 25 meters long. Is Maine becoming a “footstool” of large windmill and solar farm projects?

Like the first computer, the size and efficiency of wind mill and solar panel farms need serious R&D to downsize not only windmills and solar panel structures but space required for projects. Solar panels, in particular, need to concentrate the sun’s energy in a single source requiring compact space but producing sufficient energy to generate electricity for distribution for consumer/non-consumer needs.

I believe both large and small (but numerous) windmill farm and solar panel farm projects will easily detract from the natural beauty of the Maine landscape from the ground and especially as “scene” from the air should Maine’s scenic natural beauty become a footstool of energy projects located in Maine.

Richard Mackin Jr.

Millinocket