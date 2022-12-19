The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Despite Maine tribes never having ceded the rights guaranteed to them as federally recognized tribes, the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act (MICSA) has resulted in Maine tribes being unable to benefit from more than 150 federal laws passed since 1980. These federal laws have provisions that provide opportunities for economic development, increased access to healthcare, response to natural disasters, expanded environmental protections, increased job creation, and protection against the epidemic of violence against native women. Food AND Medicine believes that no one should be forced to choose between basic necessities.

Proposed by Rep. Jared Golden, H.R. 6707, would update MICSA to allow the Wabanaki tribes to benefit from future laws enacted to benefit tribes, a significant step towards equalizing the federal treatment of Wabanaki tribes with that of tribes in the rest of the country. This legislation is supported by all of the tribes in Maine and is in the same vein as a proposed state law ( LD 1626) for which a public hearing drew over 1,500 public testimonies and over 200 letters-to-the-editor and op-eds in support.

Sen. Angus King has said that he believes any substantial changes to MICSA should come from negotiations between the state and the tribes. Unfortunately, despite overwhelming public support and support in both chambers of the Maine Legislature, King appears to equate the “state” with the “governor” who has opposed LD 1626, necessitating federal action.

We urge King to support the federal bill and Wabanaki people.

Jack McKay

Director

Food AND Medicine

Bangor